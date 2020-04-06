'The Platform' Ending Explained: Was "the Message" Finally Delivered?

The Platform ending has left everybody baffled. This movie is currently one of the most talked-about contents on Netflix. The Spanish horror-science fiction film revolves around a vertical prison. The film’s story involves several inmates and their survival in this prison. So if the film’s concept is so simple why are people struggling to understand the film’s ending?

'The Platform' movie details

The world is currently facing the wrath of the Coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic has led to several countries being under complete lockdown. Amidst this lockdown, people are heavily relying on streaming platforms to entertain themselves. The latest movie to take social media by storm is Netflix’s The Platform. This movie is a Spanish science fiction horror-thriller film directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

Plot explained

Spoilers Ahead

The Platform movie is based on a vertical prison that is infamously known as Vertical- Self Management Centre. In this vertical prison, inmates are placed on different floors. Right in the center of this prison a platform is placed, that is filled with the most delicious food made by world-class chefs. This platform stops at every floor for 2 minutes, inmates present on the particular floor ideally should eat only the amount of food they need and leave the rest of the food for other inmates on other floors.

But the people on the top floors get more food and the amount of food keeps on decreasing as the platform descends downwards. The people on the bottom floors are usually left with less or no amount of food at all. Additionally, these inmates are shuffled between floors every month.

Amidst this unusual prison “system”, a man named Goreng has volunteered to spend six months at the prison in exchange for a diploma. When Goreng wakes up he finds himself on the floor or cell marked as number 48. Soon he gets introduced to his roommate Trimagmasi, he explains Goreng how the prison works and about the platform.

Within a few days of his stay, Goreng notices a woman named Miharu who descends every month in search of her daughter. The Platform movie’s plot soon unfolds and several other characters are introduced over the period.

'The Platform' ending explained

In a recent interview with a media portal, The Platform’s movie director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia explained the ending of the film. The Platform movie ends with Goreng and his inmate Baharat climb the platform from Floor 6 to make sure that everybody on each floor gets an equal amount of food. But soon they discover that all the people are dead. After traveling for some time they stop on floor 333. Now, only the panna cotta is left and Goreng and Baharat get ready to deliver “the message” but soon they spot a young girl on Floor 333 and realise she is Miharu’s daughter.

Baharat and Goreng notice that the young girl is starving and give her the panna cotta. Baharat succumbs to his injuries and hence Goreng decides to travel with the girl alone to the top. But soon Goreng’s old inmate Trigmasi’s ghost appears and tells him that his journey is over and “the message requires no bearer”. Hence Goreng descends the platform and only the young girl travels up the platform and the movie ends.

According to the director Galder, the after events of this film completely depends on society. When we think about this explanation in detail, the prison was meant to bring an improvement in the inmates and make them understand the importance of humanity. But the prison system itself was faulty. According to Imoguiri, nobody under 16 is present in the prison then how did Miharu’s daughter end up in the prison?

While talking about this and The Platform ending Galder said that it depends on us whether we want to remain one of the most miserable species on the planet or bring about a change and resort to humanity. During the interview, Galder was also asked whether "the message" finally delivered. He once again said that it completely depends on the society we live in.

