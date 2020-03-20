'The Resident' Cast Helps Atlanta Hospital After Production Shutdown

The Resident is a popular medical television series. The actors, who portray the roles of doctors in the show, have now actually managed to help a real hospital in need. The production shutdown of the series assisted a local hospital. According to a report, the Fox team ended up donating personal equipment to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, where the filming of the series happened.

Karen Law's words of appreciation

The rheumatologist at the Grady Hospital, Karen Law took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude. She thanked the entire team of the Fox’s The Resident for their generous donation, which included everything for gowns, masks, gloves, and everything that the healthcare workers needed to perform their services safely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A30 Representing An Entirely New Mid-Range Series Could Be In The Launch Pipeline, Apparent Benchmarks Surface

Also read: 'Mentalhood', 'Yeh Meri Family' & Other Relatable Web Series That Make Parenting Easier

Karen Law also revealed that she had a word with the staff regarding the low supplies of masks. She did not believe that a shipment of masks could arrive magically. On the contrary, they did arrive with The Resident team’s “generous gesture”. Law appreciated the community support and frontline providers, who give their everything for the hospital and care for the community.

Imagine watching an episode of #TheResident where you don't end up sobbing. pic.twitter.com/MAtPlZy99u — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) March 18, 2020

The Resident revolves around the personal and professional lives of medical staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The medical drama series features Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Moran Atias, Jane Leeves, Glenn Morshower, Melina Kanakaredes, Merrin Dungey, Emily VanCamp, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Morris Chestnut, and Shaunette Renée Wilson in pivotal roles. The Resident has garnered mixed awards from the critics and the viewers alike.

Also read: Is 'Special Ops' A Real Story? Everything You Need To Know About The New Hotstar Series

Also read: Alia Bhatt Receives B'day Wishes From Pooja Bhatt In A Quirky 'Then & Now' Series;see Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.