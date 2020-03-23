What Happened To Michonne In Latest Episode Of 'The Walking Dead'? Details Inside

The latest episode of The Walking Dead featured Michonne’s character played by Danai Gurira for the last time. While the episode showed the end of the journey for Michonne, she is not shown as dead but alive and well. There are many questions raised by fans as to 'what happened to Michonne' or 'is Michonne leaving The Walking Dead?'

What happened to Michonne?

The episode featured Michonne bringing back Virgil his island and obtaining weapons to fight against the Whisperers. What Michonne then realises is that Virgil is not what he seems to be. He has captured people on the island and traps her as well.

Michonne then sees an alternate life for herself after getting drugged. She has visions that did not save Andrea and also witnessing the murder of Glenn by Negan. She was also killed by Daryl in her vision. She comes back from this drugged stupor and escapes, freeing the captors. Michonne realises that there is no way to leave the island and asks the captors to leave Virgil. She finds Rick’s things in the lab and the boat. Michonne contacts Judith, who asks her to look for Rick if he is indeed alive.

Judith asks her to go as they have handled the Whisperers. The episode ended with Michonne travelling with two zombies and two humans. She then helps the crew in getting away from the island.

When asked about Michonne’s ending on The Walking Dead, the showrunner Angela Kang shared that they have left the door of Michonne’s character wide open for interpretation, as quoted by a leading entertainment portal. She also said that there is the idea that the character might join the filmic universe. The episode is also used as a handoff for Michonne’s character from one universe to the other.

