Who Was Coco Lee, The Singer And Songwriter Who Died By Suicide?

The news of Coco Lee’s death broke in the wee hours of July 6. Her suicide is a setback to the music industry globally. Lee was a renowned singer who made a name for herself worldwide.

3 things you need to know

Coco Lee died by suicide at the age of 48 on July 4.

The singer tried to end her life on July 2 and was in coma for the next two days,

She had been battling depression for a long time.

Coco Lee’s rise to success

Coco was born as Ferren Lee in Hong Kong and later moved to the USA for her education. Having a knack for singing, she released her first album in the year 1994 when she was just 19. The pop singer was known for her powerful voice and ability to draw a crowd with her live performances.

In her 3 decade-long career, the singer released music in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Her command of the three languages opened the gates for her to shine in domestic as well as international markets. Lee carved a niche for Chinese singers in the American markets. Several of her songs topped the American billboards including her English single Do You Want My Love (1999).

(Coco Lee voiced the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan and even lent her vocals for the theme song Reflections. | Image:Coco Lee/Instagram)

Her English album received mass critical acclaim and a song from it, Before I Fall in Love became the theme song of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts starrer Runaway Bride. From the beginning of her career, the singer was a strong force to reckon with. In 2001, she scripted history by becoming the first-ever singer of Chinese descent to perform at the Oscars. She took on the Academy Awards stage to perform one of the Best Original songs.

Coco Lee spent her last days in pain

(Coco Lee's last post on Instagram assuring her fans she is there for them. | Image:Coco Lee/Instagram)

As per a statement released by her elder sisters on her death, the singer was battling with depression. Her last post on Instagram, made at the beginning of 2023, also discussed the singer’s agony. Coco Lee shared a picture of her tattoos which read ‘love’ and ‘faith’. She mentioned in the caption, “My 2 favourite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get thru this incredibly difficult year.”