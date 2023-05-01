Jennifer Aniston Shares Video With 'girlfriends' Selena Gomez, Julia Roberts, Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston regularly shares glimpses into her personal life on social media. The Murder Mystery actress took to her Instagram to share a compilation video with her friends. The small clip featured her FRIENDS co-star Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and other Hollywood celebrities like Reese Whiterspoon, Julia Roberts, Selena Gomez amongst others.

Aniston took to her Instagram to share a reel with pictures and videos of her ‘girlfriends’. The video opened with someone asking her if she was okay. She replied, “Yeah I have my girlfriends”. The video showed Aniston cooking, partying, playing music and hanging out with her celebrity friends. Watch the video here.

The post shared by Jennifer Aniston was a star-studded one. Apart from Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, the video also featured Kerry Washington, Reese Whiterspoon, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kathy Majimy, Kristin Hahn and others. Many of Aniston’s friends commented on the post and appreciated her. Whiterspoon wrote, “Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life (sic).” Cox commented, “Thank God for you (sic)." Other celebrities also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Jennifer Aniston proves to be a good 'FRIEND'

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow turned cheerleaders for Courteney Cox as she received her Hollywood Star of Fame recently. Cox attended the event with Kudrow and Aniston by her side. She captioned the post, “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ❤️ @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements (sic).”

Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Murder Mystery 2. In the sequel, Aniston and Adam Sandler reprised their roles from the 2019 comedy-thriller, Murder Mystery. The sequel narrates the story of the events that transpire during an Indian wedding. Aniston was also seen in Indian ethnic attire in the movie in a wedding scene, which was shot at the beach. She wore an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.