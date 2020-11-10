Why Did Kang Daniel And Jihyo Break Up? Fans Share Comforting Tweets For The Former Flames

One of K-pop's power couples, Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo have apparently ended their relationship. Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo had sparked rumours at the beginning of 2019, after meeting via a mutual friend. Even though dating among the K-pop idols is considered to be a taboo subject, yet fans of TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel had been supportive of the couple and the news about them breaking up has flooded the Twitter with emotional tweets. Read on to know more details about Why did Kang Daniel and Jihyo break up?

ALSO READ| Kang Daniel To Launch His Own Product In Collaboration With PUMA

Why did Kang Daniel and Jihyo break up?

According to a portal called Meaww, the duo has split up due to their busy schedules. Kang Daniel and Jihyo's relationship had been public for a year and three months before parting ways recently. A close friend of the couple has also confirmed the news of the duo breaking up. The source said that the two idols are keen to concentrate on their career goals and they just feel that their work was more important at the time being. A Naver article also stated that JYP entertainment, which is TWICE's agency, had even acknowledged the duo's breakup on November 10, today. Check out some tweets of the fans on the duo's breakup reports.

I just want Daniel's happiness. And this makes me sad 🥺 I just wish all the best thing for the both of you. Jihyo, thank you for taking care and loving Daniel. I wish success for your careers my loves.



this is my paubaya, but i'm hurt knowing that they broke up 😿 pic.twitter.com/h4UKM9QEbI — Ezeli 🌼🤍 (@pchmryxcx) November 10, 2020

I really wish both of them the best !!! And I hope they are both still happy 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#jihyo #daniel pic.twitter.com/KbnV7fewxt — BE: is coming~Harriet⁷🏳️‍🌈💜 (@bighit_wud_x) November 10, 2020

All we gotta do is respect their decision 😔✊ Cheer up Jihyo don't lose your smile!! ❤



Stay strong Daniel!!



Bai imma cry wait no let's all cry together pic.twitter.com/3q2RpK9bVJ — peachsxftie 🍑☁ (@peachsxftie) November 10, 2020

I will personally fix jihyo and Daniels schedules to make it work myself pic.twitter.com/PTSlkvJSdZ — Maci ⁷ (@JAMAlSVUJlN) November 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Is TWICE's Chaeyoung Dating Tattoo Artist Chim Hwa Sa? Viral Photo Sparks Dating Rumours

Kang Daniel and Jihyo dating rumours started when Kang and Jihyo met each other through a mutual acquaintance in 2018. Back then, Kang was still associated with the 11-member K Pop boy band named Wanna One. The band was headlined by Kang Daniel but later disbanded in 2018 as the contracts of all the members expired. Kang went on to launch his solo career then and successfully managed to root his foothold as a solo performer.

Meanwhile, TWICE is currently gearing up for their 7th Japanese single titled Better, they even shared the clip of the song on November 9. The news came after the K-pop group released their recent Korean album called Eyes Wide Open on October 26th. The Japanese song is slated to release on November 18. A while ago the K-pop group TWICE was under fans' scrutiny when another of the TWICE member, Chaeyoung was rumoured to be dating a tattoo artist. However the news is apparently expected to be a rumour as the band's agency has not commented on the same.

ALSO READ| TWICE’s Eyes Wide Open Makes The All-girl K-pop Group Fans Elated About Their 2nd Album

ALSO READ| TWICE Release 'I Can't Stop Me' From 'Eyes Wide Open', Fans Hail Artistic Music Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.