Why Is 'River Where The Moon Rises' On A Break? KBS Maps Out The Future Of The K-drama

Earlier this week, actor Kim Ji Soo became the face of an ugly scandal that put his career at stake. His former classmate revealed anonymously on social media that Ji Soo was a school bully and was known for being a womaniser. Many more revelations started piling up on the internet that pointed at much graver issues like sexual assault. This instigated the rumour that the actor's epic drama River Where the Moon Rises, which would have marked Ji Soo's first time as a lead, would have him removed. Now, the drama has officially announced that it will go on a break.

Why is River Where the Moon Rises on a break?

Following the fiasco on the Internet, it was made clear from both Ji Soo and the creators of the drama that he would be departing from the cast. The only issue was that he had already shot scenes worth 18 episodes out of the 20 planned instalments, out of which 6 episodes had already been premiered. KBS shared an official statement that mapped out their future plan for the series

The statement reads:

"KBS has decided the following:

The reruns starring actor Ji Soo scheduled for this weekend will not be broadcast

The upcoming episodes 7 and 8 will be broadcast with scenes featuring actor Ji Soo removed as much as possible

Starting from episode 9, the footage will be replaced with newly filmed footage starring a different actor in his place"

KBS further said that they are taking due precautions as they're aware of the gravity of the situation. However, it will be unfair for the people attached to the drama if they make the decision to cancel the upcoming broadcasts. After considering various options, they've decided to continue the series while replacing Ji Soo's role. On March 5, Mr Queen's Na In Woo was confirmed to take on the role of Ji Soo's character, Ondal. There has been no confirmation on when the drama will be back with new episodes. Assuming that the filming has already begun, the kdrama might be ready to go within a month or two.

