YouTuber Reporter Simple Lee Claims Ravi And Taeyeon Are Dating; Watch Video

YouTuber Reporter Simple Lee has claimed that Girls' Generation Taeyeon and VIXX's Ravi are dating. There had been rumours before where the couple were said to be dating. Earlier, Reporter Simple Lee uploaded a video insisting that Ravi and Taeyeon are dating but the video was deleted. Later on, she uploaded another video with the same claims.

Ravi and Taeyeon are dating, claims Reporter Simple Lee

There has been a lot of ups and downs when it comes to Ravi and Taeyeon's relationship. From their close friends revealing about their relationship to the labels issuing a statement. YouTuber Reporter Simple Lee, in her video, talked about getting the information from an 'insider'. She insisted that the couple has been dating since October and were spotted spending Christmas together. She talked about Ravi and Taeyeon's date and said, "They're both popular celebrities, so they enjoyed their date at home. They were together for 55 hours from Christmas to the 27th. They never left each other's side." Watch the video here :

Ravi and Taeyeon's date history

According to Joy News 24, the couple met each other through a mutual acquaintance, a year ago. They also added that Taeyeon was spotted at Ravi's house for a Christmas party. Taeyeon's agency SM Entertainment put an end to the rumour and said to the news outlet Sports Kyunghyang, “They are only close colleagues who work on music together.” On the other hand, Ravi's agency GROOVL1N also stepped in to talk about the rumour. According to AllKpop, the label said, “It's true that they're dating. Please do not make any guesses so they can have a good relationship." This created confusion amongst the fans as both the label were not on the same page.

On December 27, according to Soompi.com, Ravi's agency GROOVL1N changed their statement and like SM Entertainment. They said Ravi and Taeyeon are close colleagues and are working on music together. They even asked fans to stay away from speculative articles.

On the Work Front

Taeyeon has been a member of the Girl K-pop band Girls' Generation since 2007. In this year, she released a digital single, "Happy" on May 4, while on November 18, she released her second Japanese-language EP "#GirlsSpkOut". She also released her Korean-language EP 'What Do I Call You" on December 15. In her upcoming project, she will be a part of an online concert named SM Town Live Culture Humanity Concert.

South Korean Rapper Ravi is a part of the Boy K-pop band VIXX since 2012. In 2019, Ravi created a sub-unit of their main band and named it VIXX LR which consisted of him and VIXX's main vocalist Leo. This year, he released his second mini-album "R.OOK BOOK". He also appeared in several music programs performing "Runway" and "Tuxedo".

PROMO IMAGE SOURCE: RAVI'S IG/TAEYEON'S IG

