25 Years Of 'SaReGaMaPa': Singers Who Won In Life Although Not During The Show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa completed 25 years on May 24, 2020. The hit show has given several sensational voices like Shreya Goshal, Parthiv Gohil, Ranjeet Rajwada, Kamal Khan, among others. The first episode of the show aired on May 1, 1995, and was hosted by singer Sonu Nigam.

Up to 2005, the show stuck to the traditional format where experts from the music field judged the contestants and scored them. But, later this format changed with the advent of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. In this format, judges were introduced as mentors of different teams, and scoring was primarily dependent on public voting. As the show completes its 25 years, we bring you a list of singers who earned big in life, even after not winning the show.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Throwback Pic From 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Punjab Auditions Is Unmissable

Ranjit Rajwada

Ranjit Rajwada, often known as ‘The Prince of Ghazal’, is a young Ghazal maestro in India. He hails from Rajasthan and was appreciated by many on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Superstars 2010 for his enthralling performances. His performances were ornamented with a tinge of nostalgia and remind many of the stalwarts of the music industry like Ustad Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Mehdi Hassan Sahab and many more. He was trained by his father Shree Mahesh Rajwada. Though the singer did not manage to win the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crown, he has managed to grow his fanbase by appearing in various live shows. He has also featured in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list.

ALSO READ: Udit Narayan's Wife Deepa Approves Of His Relationship With Alka Yagnik On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Sniti Mishra

Sniti Mishra is a trained vocalist in Hindustani classical music format who appeared for the first time on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. The singer is currently associated with Indo-Swedish Fusion jazz band named Mynta. Apart from this, she has also worked with the percussionist Sivamani and Grammy Award-nominated jazz musician-keyboardist Louis Banks. Although she did not win the show, her performances in classical and fusion concerts are much loved in India and worldwide.

ALSO READ: Music Composer Pyarelal Reveals Mohammad Rafi's Morning Routine On 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Raja Hasan

Born in December 1979 in the city of Bikaner, Raja Hasan is a well known Indian playback singer. Raja was a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007, and he was announced as the first runner-up of the show. The singer is the voice behind the song ‘Aali Re’ from the Bollywood movie No One Killed Jessica. Apart from this, he has done playback singing for many other films including High School Musical 2, Ishq, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Loveyatri, Chalo Dilli, and many more.

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal's Throwback Video From 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Is A Must-watch; See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.