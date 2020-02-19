5 Web-series That Can Be Perfect Cure For 'Bigg Boss 13' Hangover; See List

Bigg Boss 13 seemed like a huge phenomenon nation wise. As long as it aired, the show managed to grab headlines every day for its fair share of scandals, fights and controversies. However, now that Bigg Boss 13 has ended, fans might find it difficult to pass their time. But here are five web series that seem to be as good as the reality show and a perfect remedy to treat the Bigg Boss 13 hangover:

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Four Bigg Boss 13 contestants are going to feature in this televised swayamvar. Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are set to find the love of their life and tie the knot on their swayamvar, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will also feature Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai who would be helping Paras and Shehnaaz choose their life partners. For all those who still cannot come to terms with the fact that Bigg Boss 13 has ended, they still have a chance to see some of the drama on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

Taj Mahal 1989

This web series is based on 1989's Lucknow and revolves around Lucknow University. It revolves around the lives of some characters focussing on love, marriage and friendships across different age groups. The web series released on Netflix on February 14 and can be streamed live. With its fair share of romance drama, Taj Mahal 1989 can be a perfect web-series to watch after Bigg Boss 13.

Code M

For all those who are missing the Bigg Boss 13 strategies and conspiracies, Code M can be a perfect cure. The story of Code M revolves around a female Indian army official (Jennifer Winget) who comes across discrepancies during a military encounter. The show focusses on certain facts which when unearthed, bring in a revolution in the Indian Army system. Code M is one of the web-series to watch to come out of the Bigg Boss 13 spell. The web series released on February 15 on ALT Balaji and was also one of the most awaited February releases.

The Forgotten Army

One of the most awaited web series was The Forgotten Army. It can be streamed live on Amazon Prime. The plot of this web series revolves around Indian soldiers who joined the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's INA during India's struggle for freedom from the British. Although they are hailed to be one of the reasons for India's freedom, the story of these soldiers was lost in the 21st century. Hence, all those who are missing the fights and high-level strategising of Bigg Boss 13 can binge-watch this web series.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend

This is for all those Bigg Boss 13 fans who are missing the cute love stories that took place inside the Bigg Boss house. Adapted from the novel by Sumrit Sahi, the story revolves around two best friends. Tanie and Samir meet after a gap of five years and go through many experiences which ultimately ends up redefining their friendship. This web series started streaming on ALT Balaji from January 20, 2020.

