Bepanah Pyaar Written Updates For February 6: Kunti To Spike Ragbir’s Drinks

In the previous episode of Bepanah Pyaar, we saw Kunti returning from the hospital. The show picked up from where it left the last episode. Let us take a look at what happened.

Read Also: Bepanah Pyaar Written Updates For January 31: Pragati Proved Kunti's Mental Ailment

Bepanah Pyaar Written Update: February 6

The episode starts with Pragati noticing Ragbir sitting alone when she decides to go and cheer him up. After Pragati leaves, Ragbir falls unconscious and Kunti exclaims that the real game will start now. While dropping Pragati at her office, Sahas reminds her about their long-pending lunch to which she agrees and leaves.

Pragati meets her old friend Jothi who warns her about Sahas. She says except Pragati, the entire college knows how possessive and obsessed Sahas can be. She also adds that if Sahas hates anyone the most there, then that person has to be Ragbir and nobody else. Pragati thinks she might have some misunderstanding.

Read Also: Bepanah Pyaar Written Update February 5: Raghbir Brings Kunti Back Home

Ragbir was finishing his milkshake when Kunti calls him to ask the same. After Kunti disconnects the call, Ragbir goes back to sitting aloof. A staff arrives and tries calling Ragbir but he does not respond so he gives a little push and Ragbir gets startled. The staff then spills water over him and Ragbir gets extremely angry. The staff leaves after apologising when Pragati arrives and gets to know what happened from Ragbir.

Pragati helps remove Ragbir’s shirt when she notices the wound again. She asks him why it hadn’t healed yet, he responds saying he applies the ointment provided to him by Sahas but nothing seems to help. This is when Pragati asks him to consult a different doctor and takes him with her.

After the doctor examines Ragbir, he gives him another ointment. Pragati, on the other hand, gets really doubtful about why Sahas would give him the wrong medicine despite being a great doctor. Sahas calls Pragati up for lunch but disconnects after lashing out at her. Pragati remembers what her friend Jothi had said and wonders if she was right.

Read Also: Bepanah Pyaar Written Update January 30: Sahas And Harshit Have An Argument

Ragbir urges Pragati to leave for office as she was getting late. Later that evening Ragbir finds Pragati lost in thought but when he confronts her she seemed to hide the reason from him. Pragati and Ragbir were having a romantic moment when Sahas bangs on the door.

Pragati loses her cool on Sahas but he says that he had to talk to her. Next day Priya gets a call from Akshat asking her to meet him. She agrees but lies to Ragbir. She asks Shefali to eat well when Kunti serves them food. When Ragbir sits down to eat, he gets a text from Pragati asking him to join her for breakfast at the office. He finishes his milkshake with the medicine and leaves.

Read Also: 'Bepanah Pyaarr' To Go Off Air By February 28? Read To Know Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.