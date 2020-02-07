Union Budget
'Bepanah Pyaarr' To Go Off Air By February 28? Read To Know Full Details

Television News

'Bepanah Pyaarr' had been running on television screens since 2019. However, the makers of the show have reportedly decided to take the show off-air. Read on

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
bepanah pyaarr

Bepanah Pyaarr first premiered on television screens back in 2019. The show stars Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in lead roles. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Bepanah Pyaarr to go off air?

In the past few years, the television industry has evolved and nowadays, television shows are adapting to newer formats. Many leading shows like Naagin, Beyhadh, etc now run in seasons which was never a culture. Many shows have even been taken off air due to low performance.

According to various media reports, the latest show to bite the dust is Colors TV’s Bepanah Pyaarr. Reportedly, the show never picked up a good rating and viewership from the audience. The makers of the show allegedly saw this as a consistent problem even months after the show started airing.

Reports suggest that the team of Bepanah Pyaarr has been informed about the same. Reportedly, February 28, 2020, will be the last date of airing for Bepanah Pyaarr. Any final confirmation on the same is yet to be released by officials.

Balaji Telefilms now intends to replace Bepanah Pyaarr with another show. The last date of airing for Bepanah Pyaarr will depend  on the new show as well. Any reports on the upcoming show have not been out as well.

Bepanah Pyaarr had a very strong plotline paired with an interesting narrative and cast. The story of Bepanah Pyaarr revolved around Raghbir who loses his first wife to an accident. The show revolved around the story of how his first wife reincarnated to fulfill her promises to him.

Interestingly, Bepanah Pyaarr had replaced Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. The show ended in May 2019 revolved around the story of a boy who tries to break societal norms. Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop also ended its run due to poor TRPs.

