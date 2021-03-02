Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Mar 1: Ankita's Parents Talk About Her Wedding

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 1 episode, Ankita's mother suggests that Ankita and Abhi should get married to each other. When Arundhati starts talking, she stops her and tells her that she has no rights talking about marriage anymore because of her failed marriage. Abhi returns home and asks them to leave. On the other hand, Sanjana yells at her sister Rajini for taking away Anirudh's job. Read on to know about the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode in detail.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte March 1 episode written update

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode of March 1, Ankita's parents come to the Deshmukh house to talk to them. They tell them that they have come to talk about something important. Abhi's grandmother Kanchan tells Ankita's parents about her misbehaviour the other day when she arrived at their house. Kanchan asks them to get Ankita treated and shut her mouth at once. Her father apologizes for the way she behaved with them. He asks them to forget about what happened and start again with a new thought.

However, Ankita's mother takes her side and says that she wasn't wrong. Arundhati asks her to stop talking and reminds them of everything that happened previously. Ankita's mother tells them that they will never get a girl like her to marry Abhi. She tells them that everyone in society is aware of the situation of their house. She adds that Arundhati has to take music classes to earn a living. She mentions that they will give a good place to stay in. She also tells Arundhati that she has no right to talk about marriage anymore. She adds that even her children do not like the way she thinks and that's the main reason why Isha left the house to go and stay with her father.

Abhi comes back home and asks them to leave their house. She adds that they will offer Abhi a job in their hospital. They are also ready to recruit Anirudh as they are aware that he lost his job. She asks them to think about their future as getting the two married will be profitable for the entire family. Arundhati tells her that they have come to their house to talk about business and not about the wedding. She mentions that if the two still love each other and want to get married, she has no issues. However, she adds that they're being overconfident about Abhi's decision. Her parents ask Abhi to think about the same and leave the house.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Sanjana screams at Rajini for taking away Anirudh's job. She starts speaking ill about Arundhati and mentions that she is enjoying her life without her husband. Rajini tries to stop her from talking about Sanjana keeps badmouthing Arundhati. She asks Rajini if she did this because of Arundhati. Rajini denies and tells her that she took away Anirudh's job because he did not deserve it.

She adds that she is glad that Gauri will soon be getting married in their house and get a mother in law like Arundhati. Sanjana gets shook hearing about Yash proposing to Gauri. Sanjana immediately calls up Anirudh but he asks her to go ahead as he busy with some work. Sanjana leaves to get back home.

