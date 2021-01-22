Lesser Known Facts About Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Winner Aari Arujuna That Fans May Not Know

Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s grand finale took place on January 17, 2021. Aari Arujunan emerged as the winner of the title along with Rs 50 lakh prize money and trophy that was handed over by host Kamal Haasan. The Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner has appeared in several movies. He has also received various awards for his performances. Below listed are a few lesser-known facts about the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner that fans might be unaware of.

Aari Arujunan's facts –

Social activities –

Aari has immersed himself in supporting Tamil culture, language and agriculture. He started Tamil signature movement, where he wanted all the Tamil people to sign documents in Tamil script. He also holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the most signatures on a whiteboard.

Aari Arjuna is an environmental activist and holds a Guinness Book of World Record for planting approximately 30,000 seedlings with 20,000 participants, in a 15-acre land, in collaboration with Sathyabama University.

He has founded an organization named Aari Mugam to support and encourage upcoming actors and directors.

He is associated with various NGO’s and involved in various social activities.

Career –

Before making his career in films, he has worked as a theatre artist for almost seven years.

In October 2011, it was announced that Aari would feature in Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey after replacing Adith Arun in the lead role. During this time, Aari mentioned that it was challenging for him to play the role of an ordinary guy as he had to consciously keep his emotions to a minimum.

Skills –

Aari Arjuna is an expert in the martial art form Silambattam. He was also asked to teach his co-contestants a few moves even in the BB house.

Family –

He has married a Sri Lankan Tamil HR Professional from the UK named Nadhiya.

Other facts -

He has reduced almost 10 kgs of body weight for one of his films.

Aari is a big fan of bikes and owns a Harley Davidson.

He is also a fitness freak.

He is specialized in body sculpting and has trained many South Indian actors such as Jeeva, Sasikumar and others.

(Source: StarsUnfolded)

