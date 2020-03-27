Aashika Bhatia's Romantic Tik Tok Videos Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

Television star Aashika Bhatia rose to fame at a very young age because of her stints in various daily soaps. She made her debut in the television industry by essaying the role of Meera in the show Meera. After that Aashika Bhatia featured in many daily soaps like Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Shringaar Swabhiman. Later, Aashika Bhatia made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Apart from being an actor, Aashika Bhatia is an active social media user. Her Tik Tok videos are much loved by fans. Be it a romantic video or a dance video, the diva knows how to impress her fans by her amazing performance. Aashika Bhatia’s romantic videos are loved by her fans. Here is a list of the best romantic videos of Aashika Bhatia.

