Abhijeet Khandkekar's Wife Sukhada Celebrates The Success Of His Character 'Gurunath'

Actor Abhijeet Khandkekar is known for his character as Gurunath in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. He has been associated with the show since the first episodes and received immense love for his character. As the show is coming to end after running for several years, the team of MNB has been reminiscing some of their last days on set. Abhijeet Khandkekar's wife Sukhada Khandkekar shared a loving note for her husband as the show comes to an end.

Sukhada shares a lovely note for her husband Abhijeet

Actor Sukhada Khandkekar loves her husband's on-screen character of Gurunath Subedar. Although the character of Gurunath was of a person who's notorious and selfish by nature, his character was loved amongst the audience. She shared a picture of them together and also shared a picture of a cake she bought to celebrate his years of success and the success of his show. In the caption, Sukhada Khandkekar wrote,

"So... it's the last episode of 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' today! Abhi... 4 1/2 years and 1375+ plus episodes later... I respect you a Lil more now... Your conviction, your dedication, your faith in the process, your command and your consistency over your craft is unimaginable...Thank you for giving us this lovable jerk, Gurunath/Garry.. Nobody else could've pulled it off this effortlessly... He will be missed.... Many more to come, my love... @abhijeetkhandkekar Kudos and loads of love to @zeemarathiofficial and the whole unstoppable team! Heartiest congratulations!"(sic).

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko ending

The show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko starred Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath, Anita Date as Radhika, Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, Adwait Dadarkar as Soumitra, Ruchira Jadhav as Maya, Kishori Ambiye as Shanaya's mother amongst others. Actors Sharmila Shinde, Mihir Rajda, Abhijeet Guru, Sachin Deshpande, and Jayant Ghate were seen making appearances on the show.

With the show coming to end, audiences witnessed several twists and turns. Shanaya gets married to her ex-lover from college and settles abroad. Radhika settles down in her life with her new husband while trying to convince Maya that Gurunath is not the right person for her. In the end, Shanaya, Maya, and Radhika join hands to teach Gurunath a lesson for ruining their lives.

