Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar To Get Married On 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'? Read Details

Tujhse Hai Raabta is all set to make a comeback with fresh episodes. Not only that, but media reports also suggest that Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande will be seen making a cameo appearance in the show. The shooting of the show has already begun and the entire process is carried out taking all precautionary measures in mind.

New twist in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim starrer television show Tujhse Hai Raabta will reportedly see Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande marrying each other. That’s not it, there is another major twist that fans will witness. Amid returning back during the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the show decided to reportedly introduce two characters for making the plot engaging after a long break.

Media reports claim that Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande will be seen essaying the role of Sharad and Priya, who are about to get married. The show will see the lead character Malhar Rane’s family attending the wedding, however, they will end up being quarantined at the venue due to the pandemic. The series of unfortunate events will lead to the postponement of Sharad and Priya's wedding. Kalyani (Malhar’s wife), Malhar and Anupriya will try to make the couple understand the seriousness of the issue.

Nothing, about the plot details, have yet been confirmed by the makers of Tujhse Hai Raabta yet. Fans are desperately waiting for the real-life couple, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar to confirm the details. Since the script has changed, Tujhse Hai Raabta will now have new twists and turns.

About Tujhse Hai Raabta

The fresh episodes of Tujhse Hai Raabta will be aired on July 13, 2020. The television series airs on Zee TV. Featuring Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale and Arzaan Shai in pivotal roles, the show focuses on the unspoken connection and bond between people. The plot of Tujhse Hai Raabta revolves around the bitter-sweet relationship between a daughter and her stepmother. The duo support each other through the trials and tribulations of life.

(Source: Abigail Pande & Still from 'Tujhse Hia Raabta')

