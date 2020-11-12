'Choti Sarrdaarni' Update: Sachal Tyagi Is All Set To Make A Comeback As Pathak

Choti Sarrdaarni is all set to welcome Sachal Tyagi as the actor makes a comeback to the show. The actor was pivotal to the serial in his earlier appearances and was loved by the audiences. Sachal Tyagi played the role of Pathak earlier and is all set to return to the serial. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the return of Sachal Tyagi will most likely bring about a few changes in the plot of the series. Pathak as a character on the show was quite influential in politics and served as an antagonist. Thus his comeback on the show would pose as a threat to the protagonists, with regards to the story of the show.

Sachal Tyagi all set to make a comeback as Pathak

According to the above-mentioned news portal, Sachal Tyagi will be seen in Choti Sarrdaarni's new episode. In his earlier appearances, Pathak devised a conspiracy to hurt Sarabjit after joining his political party. However, Meher was quick to expose him which resulted in the failure of his plans. Pathak was then arrested and was given a prison sentence. Since then, Sachal has been away from the show and is now making his return. According to reports from the news portal, the character on the show will have a grand and dramatic re-entry in Sarabjit and Meher’s lives.

It is expected that Sachal will continue to be the antagonist and will be back for revenge. According to the report, the character of Pathak already seems to have devised a plan to hurt the duo who got him arrested in the first place. He may begin his revenge by threatening to kidnap Param and Karan from the show. Thus, Pathak would look forward to causing trouble in the lives of Meher and Sarabjit by harming their children. Thus, the show is all set to bring a huge twist in terms of the story as Sachal is all set to return as the main villain of the serial. Thus Choti Sarrdaarni's cast will see Sachal joining them soon for further episodes of the show, according to the news portal.

