Aditya Narayan's Mushy Pic From Wedding Makes Rumoured Ex Neha Kakkar Go 'Soo Beautiful'

Singer Aditya Narayan shared mushy pictures from his wedding on his Instagram, today December 3, 2020. The couple looked absolutely adorable in the picture and the singer's fans and friends could not stop gushing over his post. Take a look at the heart-warming moments from #ShwetakishaAdi and more.

Aditya Narayan's marriage post

Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram today on December 3, 2020, to share another picture from his recent wedding. In this picture, he is kissing his bride as she smiles bright and there are flowers showering on them. He wrote for his caption, “I will find you..And I will marry you” and followed it with the hashtags #Taken and #ShwetakishaAdi.

The post has 171k likes since it was uploaded 5 hours ago with love still pouring in from fans and friends. Followers have dropped love, best wishes and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds under the post. Have a look at the comments here.

The singer has been constantly posting pictures and moments from his wedding and other functions. He had taken to his Instagram on November 3 to announce his wedding with his girlfriend of 11 years, Shweta Agarwal. He wrote besides a picture of him hugging his now-wife, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. P.S. à¤•à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾.. à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‡ à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¥‡ à¤¹à¤®à¤•à¥‹ à¤¯à¤•à¤¼à¥€à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ˆ “.

In a recent video, Narayan has answered the question his fans have had for a long time. He shared a snippet video on his feed and finally told his fans who the mystery woman was in his “Kyun” lyric video. He wrote, “Many fans wanted to know who the mystery lady was in the animated lyric video for #Kyun when it releases on my birthday. Well, now you know :)”.

