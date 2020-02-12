The Debate
'Afsos' Review: Fans Rate Gulshan Devaiah's Performance As 'one Of The Best'

Television News

Afsos review by viewers on this dark comedy thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, starring Gulshan Devaiah as the lead. Read to know what viewers say

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Afsos review

Afsos stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in the lead roles. It shows the life of a depressed person, who tries to kill himself but fails several times, so he decides to hire a hitman to kill him. Things change as he falls in love with a girl and does not wants to die anymore, but a contract killer is already on the move for him. The web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Read to know what viewers say about it.

Afsos reviews

Afsos Trailer 

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Afsos is a dark comedy thriller, which was first slated to release on January 17, 2020. Although it did release on the given date but was taken down due to unknown reason. Now it is finally streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The show is written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, and Dibya Chatterjee.

Published:
