'Afsos' Review: Fans Rate Gulshan Devaiah's Performance As 'one Of The Best'

Afsos stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in the lead roles. It shows the life of a depressed person, who tries to kill himself but fails several times, so he decides to hire a hitman to kill him. Things change as he falls in love with a girl and does not wants to die anymore, but a contract killer is already on the move for him. The web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Read to know what viewers say about it.

Also Read | Gulshan Devaiah's Witty Reply On 'Afsos' Being Released And Taken Down From Amazon Prime

Afsos reviews

@adg_5 @ChatterjeeDibya What a brilliant show #Afsos

Anyone watching the show should definitely check google #GolperGoruChaande by #KalponikBandopadhyay. The graphic novel from which the show was made. Did not see it coming 👏👏👏👏 — Arjun Roy (@bottleofwoke) February 11, 2020

#afsos what a great show man. Hats off to @PrimeVideoIN @gulshandevaiah and the director as well as the writers of the show

Its my best series of 2020 till now

Love you @PrimeVideoIN and @gulshandevaiah big fan since hate story — Sourav Dogra (@lord_volde_mord) February 9, 2020

#AFSOS isn’t a regular dark comedy thriller. Here scene after scene an air of unexpected twist in tone and humour is felt. @anubhuti_k mam It’s not easy to make death look funny such a fascinating show.

But I bet you guys this dark comedy thriller that you won’t regret watching! pic.twitter.com/J2kPGckmA8 — Nitin Kandharkar (@imNRK17) February 10, 2020

#Afsos Review – a Genre-Bender That’s Too Inconsistent to Impress



Binged Rating: 5/10#Afsos is too inconsistent to be the intelligent show it tries to be. The viewer is engrossed yes but confused at the same time.@anubhuti_k @AnjaliPOfficial

https://t.co/HNJIIxtDve pic.twitter.com/lCseMhPr9Z — Binged.Com (@Binged_) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Gulshan Devaiah's Critically Acclaimed Roles On The Silver Screen

#afsos great to see a dark comedy .. it's a @gulshandevaiah series so expectations anyway higher... Bing watched a series after the last #familyman... Worth a watch, engaging... Great performances. @gulshandevaiah deserves second mention. @adg_5 is intelligent. High expectations. — Optimist (@marathi_indian) February 9, 2020

#Afsos on @PrimeVideoIN is a brilliantly written dark comedy thriller which is gripping and entertaining at the same time. @gulshandevaiah delivers yet another appreciable performance. pic.twitter.com/2SO2tz9iqp — Soumyadeep Mukherjee (@SoumyadeepMukh7) February 8, 2020

#Afsos is a brilliant dark comedy! @gulshandevaiah you are too good! Something as simple as your innocent head nod is so funny in darkest of the situations 😁@adg_5 and @anubhuti_k great initiative!

And Upadhyay ki to fan ban gai Mai! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/EPZ798ll4L — Revati Deshpande (@Revati_24) February 9, 2020

#Afsos on @PrimeVideoIN - thoroughly enjoyable...the twists & turns from episode 5 onwards are intriguing... effortless performance by Gulshan Devaiah — Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) February 9, 2020

Also Read | Dark Comedies On Amazon Prime That Are A Must Watch

Afsos Trailer

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Afsos is a dark comedy thriller, which was first slated to release on January 17, 2020. Although it did release on the given date but was taken down due to unknown reason. Now it is finally streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The show is written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, and Dibya Chatterjee.

Also Read | Netizens Give Sunny Kaushal's 'The Forgotten Army' A Thumbs Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.