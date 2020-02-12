'Afsos' Review: Fans Rate Gulshan Devaiah's Performance As 'one Of The Best'

Afsos stars Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in the lead roles. It shows the life of a depressed person, who tries to kill himself but fails several times, so he decides to hire a hitman to kill him. Things change as he falls in love with a girl and does not wants to die anymore, but a contract killer is already on the move for him. The web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Read to know what viewers say about it.
@adg_5 @ChatterjeeDibya What a brilliant show #Afsos— Arjun Roy (@bottleofwoke) February 11, 2020
Anyone watching the show should definitely check google #GolperGoruChaande by #KalponikBandopadhyay. The graphic novel from which the show was made. Did not see it coming 👏👏👏👏
#afsos what a great show man. Hats off to @PrimeVideoIN @gulshandevaiah and the director as well as the writers of the show— Sourav Dogra (@lord_volde_mord) February 9, 2020
Its my best series of 2020 till now
Love you @PrimeVideoIN and @gulshandevaiah big fan since hate story
#AFSOS isn’t a regular dark comedy thriller. Here scene after scene an air of unexpected twist in tone and humour is felt. @anubhuti_k mam It’s not easy to make death look funny such a fascinating show.— Nitin Kandharkar (@imNRK17) February 10, 2020
But I bet you guys this dark comedy thriller that you won’t regret watching! pic.twitter.com/J2kPGckmA8
#Afsos Review – a Genre-Bender That’s Too Inconsistent to Impress— Binged.Com (@Binged_) February 7, 2020
Binged Rating: 5/10#Afsos is too inconsistent to be the intelligent show it tries to be. The viewer is engrossed yes but confused at the same time.@anubhuti_k @AnjaliPOfficial
https://t.co/HNJIIxtDve pic.twitter.com/lCseMhPr9Z
#afsos great to see a dark comedy .. it's a @gulshandevaiah series so expectations anyway higher... Bing watched a series after the last #familyman... Worth a watch, engaging... Great performances. @gulshandevaiah deserves second mention. @adg_5 is intelligent. High expectations.— Optimist (@marathi_indian) February 9, 2020
#Afsos on @PrimeVideoIN is a brilliantly written dark comedy thriller which is gripping and entertaining at the same time. @gulshandevaiah delivers yet another appreciable performance. pic.twitter.com/2SO2tz9iqp— Soumyadeep Mukherjee (@SoumyadeepMukh7) February 8, 2020
#Afsos is a brilliant dark comedy! @gulshandevaiah you are too good! Something as simple as your innocent head nod is so funny in darkest of the situations 😁@adg_5 and @anubhuti_k great initiative!— Revati Deshpande (@Revati_24) February 9, 2020
And Upadhyay ki to fan ban gai Mai! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/EPZ798ll4L
#Afsos on @PrimeVideoIN - thoroughly enjoyable...the twists & turns from episode 5 onwards are intriguing... effortless performance by Gulshan Devaiah— Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) February 9, 2020
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Afsos is a dark comedy thriller, which was first slated to release on January 17, 2020. Although it did release on the given date but was taken down due to unknown reason. Now it is finally streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The show is written by Anirban Dasgupta, Sourav Ghosh, and Dibya Chatterjee.
