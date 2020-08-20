'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 19, 2020: Asawari Breaks Down In Tears

Agga Bai Sasubai is a popular Marathi TV show. The serial stars Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan, and Ashutosh Patki in lead roles. Fresh episodes for the show started airing from July 13, 2020. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role of Shubhra Kamat; Nivedita Saraf essays the role of Asawari; Girish Oak stars as Abhijeet; while Ashutosh Patki plays the role of Soham in the show.

In the latest episode, Abhijeet tries to reassure Soham, who now realises the mistakes he made and feels guilty about the same. Asawari, on the other hand, cries while answering to Abhijeet. Read on to know Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 19, 2020:

Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 19, 2020

While Abhijeet talks over the phone regarding work, Soham arrives and shares how guilty he is feeling for the loss incurred. Abhijeet, on the other hand, says that experience is more important and gives back the gold ring and chain given by Soham. While Soham leaves, he starts thinking about how rich Abhijeet might be as the loss incurred has not affected him. Asawari asks Shubhra about the loss incurred by Abhijeet.

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update For Aug 18, 2020: Soham Fails To Get Customers

Shubhra replies that the loss incurred is huge as Soham even changed the name of the brand. Shubhra asks Asawari to talk to Abhijeet and resolve the situation. Shubhra helps Asawari understand the situation and asks her to discuss it with Abhijeet. Asawari prepares coffee and takes it to Abhijeet. Asawari questions Abhijeet as to why he gave Soham the opportunity to handle the business when he knew Soham will not be able to manage it well on the first day. Abhijeet makes her understand why she is becoming so helpless when it comes to her son, Soham.

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update For Aug 13, 2020: Asawari Sees Soham Washing Dishes

Asawari replies saying that Abhijeet and Shubhra have entered their lives just some time ago and that she and Soham were together before that. Abhijeet says he understands that and said it is fine to be a support to each other, however, it is not okay to be helpless for each other. Asawari cries thinking about how Soham lost his father's support and spoke about the time when she decided to give up her life and how Soham held her hand before she could take such a life and death decision. Asawari speaks about her relationship with Soham while he was young.

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update August 10, 2020: Soham To Work With Abhijeet

Meanwhile, Pradnya yells at Soham, mentioning how she had to do menial things. Soham says how rich Abhijeet is and invites Pradnya for a coffee. Abhijeet calls Asawari while she is working in the kitchen. They share a sweet moment with each other. While Abhijeet is talking to Asawari, Soham steals money from Asawari's wallet. At the same time, Abhijeet shares selfie with Asawari, while she also arrives in the hall. However, Asawari sees him, after which Soham leaves.

Shubhra, on the other hand, meets Abhijeet and asks for forgiveness. He forgives and says how strongly she is supporting Soham during tough times. The two share some funny moments and come up with a plan. Abhijeet then says that they should all behave like Soham for a few days and see how Asawari reacts to the same.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 10, 2020: Sulakshana & KD Are Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.