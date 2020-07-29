'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 28, 2020: Soham And Abhijeet Place A Bet

Tuesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Asawari and Abhijeet having a fight over Soham. To resolve the fight, Shubhra locks both of them in a room and tells them if they don’t finish fighting with each other, she wouldn’t open the door. Shubhra stood outside the door listening to their conversation. When Abhijeet denies Asawari’s apology, Shubhra from outside plays a voice note of Ajoba. Upon listening to the audio, both of them request Shubhra to open the door.

Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 28

Shubhra was seen telling both Asawari and Abhijeet to immediately resolve their fight or Ajoba will get to know about it. Asawari accepts her mistake and tells Abhijeet that she was angry and she ended up hurting him. She catches her ears and Abhijeet asked her not to repeat it again. Their fight resolves and Shubhra opened the door. When asked where Ajoba were, she played the voice note and all of them burst out in laughter.

Meanwhile, Soham was seen meeting his friend and telling him that he needs a little more time to arrange money. His friends told him that his business doesn’t work without money. Soham requested him to give him a little more time. When he didn’t listen, Soham sold his scooter to him and told him he will get Rs.25000 for it. His friend hands him a profit of Rs.10000 immediately.

When Soham reached home, he began bragging about his new startup. He taunted everyone for not believing him. He also gets gifts for everyone. He gave Asawari a saree and his wife Shubhra a dress. When Shubhra asked about his new start-up he diverted her attention by handing an empty suitcase to Abhijeet. Soham told him that when his business progresses, Abhijeet will have the house.

Abhijeet accepts his bet and tells him the day he will have his own four-wheeler stand outside, he himself will leave the house. Asawari and Shubhra are both shocked looking at Soham’s behaviour. Later, a government official visits their house for census work. Abhijeet gives him information about all the house members. After the survey officer leaves, Soham gets angry on Abhijeet. He told him after Ajoba, he is the head of the family and that Abhijeet shouldn’t relate himself with his family. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

