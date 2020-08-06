'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 5, 2020: Furious Soham Asks Asawari To Talk

Wednesday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai begins with Asawari, Abhijeet and Shubhra enjoying breakfast together. When Soham asks for tea, Asawari doesn’t reply to him. Later, Shubhra gave him tea which has turned cold. Soham asks Asawari to serve him hot tea. However, Shubhra tells him if he wants the tea to be served hot, then he has to be on time from tomorrow. Soham followed Asawari to the kitchen, but she doesn’t talk to him at all.

While bathing, Soham asks Asawari for towel, but Asawari ignores him. Furious Soham tries to talk to her but she doesn’t reply. When Shubhra left for work, Abhijeet and Asawari both plan to go to Abhi’s kitchen. Soham asked Asawari what will he eat if she is going out. Asawari asked Shubhra to tell him that she has prepared lunch for him and it is kept in the refrigerator.

Asawari and Abhijeet are both happy to open Abhi’s kitchen after a long time. Asawari decides to make rangoli and light diyas everywhere to create a calm and serene atmosphere. She tells her co-worker Maddy that whenever customers will enter the restaurant, they will feel happy. Maddy tells her that she has turned their restaurant into a home for all the customers.

Later, lunch made by Abhijeet is served to Asawari, he asks her to critique the food. Asawari tells him that she won’t eat alone without him. But Abhijeet tells her that whenever customers visit Abhi’s Kitchen, they shouldn’t be dissatisfied. Amid lockdown and the stress, their outlet should serve them the best food. He adds that she is an apt person to tell him if something isn’t proper.

Asawari tastes the food, she looks very impressed. However, she suggests that they should serve coconut milk with Puran Poli to reduce the dry taste. Abhijeet is happy with her review. Later, Asawari looks tensed and Abhijeet asks her what is the matter. If she didn’t like the food. Asawari tells him that the food was incredible but eating Puran Poli reminds her of Soham. She further says that she has not served food to him and the mother inside her is concerned about him.

At home, one of his neighbours visits to give him food and apologises for her behaviour. However, when she sees no one’s at home, she brainwashes Soham. She tells him that he has to change the current situation as soon as possible. If not then his entire family will treat him like a dog for the rest of his life. Stay tuned for further updates about Agga Bai Sasubai.

