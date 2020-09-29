Akanksha Puri Bids Adieu To 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'; Calls It An 'emotional Moment'

Akanksha Puri recently shared that she is quitting the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actor took to Twitter to share a video as she dressed for the last time as Mata Parvati. In the video, Akanksha Puri mentioned that she was a little emotional as for the last time she had worn the Mata Parvati costume and done her makeup. The actor then went on to extend gratitude to her fans for all the love she has received in the last 3 years and accepted her as Devi Parvati. Akanksha Puri also asked her fans to shower the same love for her as she continues her journey in the television industry.

She also urged the audience to accept and shower the same kind of love for the new Parvati who will replace her. At the end of the video, Akanksha Puri said, “for the last time this is Devi Parvati signing off”. The actor shared the video with the caption, “Hello everyone it is such an emotional moment saying goodbye to my cast and crew and above all my fans who have been my strength throughout. I will be coming back super soon to entertain you all. Thank you so much for showering me with such love and blessings. Loads of love.”

Vighnaharta Ganesh airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 PM. Fans in huge numbers sent in best wishes for Akanksha Puri and also expressed that they would miss her as Devi Parvati. One of the users wrote, "You're the best goddess Parvati I've ever seen on this planet You're fantasticThank you because you have entertained us a lot with your hardwork May you achieve great success in life I' m going to miss you as goddessbest wishes for the future" (sic). Take a look at Akanksha Puri's Twitter video.

Hello everyone it is such an emotional moment saying goodbye to my cast and crew and above all my fans who have been my strength throughout. I will be coming back super soon to entertain you all. Thank you so much for showering me with such love and blessings. Loads of love. ❤ pic.twitter.com/CXoebZLrBR — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) September 28, 2020

You're the best goddess Parvati I've ever seen on this planet 🌎 You're fantastic❤Thank you because you have entertained us a lot with your hardwork 🙏 May you achieve great success in life 🤗

I' m going to miss you as goddess😪best wishes for the future👍 love you @akanksha800 — Amit Singh (@AmitSin37839813) September 28, 2020

Feeling sad that it was your last day of shooting for Vighnaharta Ganesh..😭. Best wishes for next — Rohit Shirbavikar (@RohitShirbavik1) September 28, 2020

Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss 14?

Earlier, several media reports stated that Akanksha Puri can be a part of the new season of Bigg Boss 14. The actor made headlines during Bigg Boss 13 as she was in a relationship with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Their relationship attracted controversy after Paras' growing closeness to his co-contestant on the show, Mahira Sharma. It seems now Akansha herself wants to experience the world of Bigg Boss.

