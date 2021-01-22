'Aladdin' Fame Siddharth Nigam Shares A Stunning Post Of Him 'defying Gravity'; See Post

'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' fame Siddharth Nigam took to Instagram on Thursday, January 21, 2021, to share a picture of striking a stunning pose. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a caption reveal details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from going all out to leave several comments as they were stunned looking at the picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddharth Nigam pulled off a gravity-defying 45-degree move that seems quite unbelievable. He can be seen leaning from the ankle at a 45-degree angle while keeping his body straight. In the picture, the actor can also be seen showing off his chiselled body where one can his six packs and muscle. The actor also donned a dark blue formal pant and a pair of black formal shoes.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note as he went on to describe the pic. He wrote, “defying gravity ðŸ˜ˆðŸ‘…#siddharthnigam”. Take look at the post below.

As soon as Siddharth Nigam shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were stunned looking at the picture, while could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “You look so perfect ðŸ˜ Oops!! That you already are”. While the other one wrote, “Is there anything that is not possible for this boyðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, reels and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Siddharth Nigam went on to share a reel where he can be seen grooving to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. The actor also went on to do the same steps as the singer and managed to ace it with ease. Along with the picture, he wrote, “In between photoshoot #SiddharthNigam”. Take a look at the post below.

