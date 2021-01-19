Tiger Shroff Lauds 'Aladdin' Siddharth Nigam For Acing Gymnastic Backflip With Him

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for having a tough fitness regime and performing martial arts stunts flawlessly. Recently, he took to his Instagram story to laud Siddharth Nigam, of Aladdin fame, for acing the gymnastic backflip. He had reshared a video uploaded by Nigam on social media handle. He also added a quirky caption in the reposted video. Scroll to see the video and know what he wrote in the caption.

Tiger Shroff lauds Siddharth Nigam for backflip

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to appreciate Aladdin star Siddharth Nigam for perfectly executing the gymnastic backflip. In the reposted video, both the actors are seeing performing the flip with finesse and coordination. When Siddharth Nigam had uploaded the video, he asked Tiger that which stunt shall they perform next time. To this, Tiger Shroff said that next time they will fly on the flying carpet, hinting at Siddharth's show.

Siddharth Nigam's post garnered over 507K likes within a day of uploading and is still counting. Several celebrities have commented o the post to appreciate Siddharth's efforts. His Aladdin co-star Smita Bansal, his brother Abhishek Nigam, Karan Vir Bohra and songwriter Karan Singh Arora had commented on the post. While several of his fans are left impressed with Siddharth's gymnastic skills. See their reactions here:

Siddharth Nigam in Aladdin plays the titular character of Aladdin. The show chronicles his journey of finding the magic lamp which houses a genie. The show is currently in its third season. Ashi Singh stars as Princess Yasmine in the show. Siddharth Nigam in Aladdin has also performed several stunts as he is fighting his enemies through the show.

The 20-year-old actor made his television debut with the 2014 serial Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani. Other Siddharth Nigam's shows which are extremely popular are Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini. He also starred in the movie Dhoom 3.

He is also quite on social media as he frequently lets his fans know of his whereabouts. His Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He often shares his workout videos on his Instagram handle and his brother Abhishek Nigam is also spotted in his pictures and videos.

Image courtesy- @tigerjackieshroff and @thesiddharthnigam

