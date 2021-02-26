Aly Goni Celebrates His Birthday In Kashmir With Family And Lady Love Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday on February 25, 2021. Pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media ever since then. He celebrated his birthday in Kashmir along with his family and friends, while also attending a family wedding. In a video shared by a paparazzi, Aly was seen cutting his cake with family and his lady love Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at how Aly celebrated his birthday eve below.

Aly Goni's latest birthday celebration video

In the video, Aly was seen in black trousers and a black t-shirt with a white jacket. The background looked all decorated with balloons and lights. The "Happy Birthday" song was also played. Aly hugged everyone and made them eat the cake. Jasmin was seen in a black and white top with blue denim jeans. The caption of the post read, “All about last night. Birthday boy @alygoni celebrated his birthday in his hometown Kashmir along with his loving family and lady love @jasminbhasin2806 #aboutlastnight #birthdayboy #celebrations #party #biggboss14 #alygoni #jasminbhasin.”

A look into Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram accounts

Aly Goni took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos on his story. Those were clips and snippets of the celebration in which one could see the cake, his family members and more. Jasmin also took to her stories and shared a selfie boomerang clip of the two. In the clip, he was seen planting a kiss on her head while she blew a flying kiss towards the camera. Jasmin shared another clip in which Aly could be seen shaking a leg while holding a glass in his hand.

More about Aly Goni

Aly Goni was recently seen in the series Jeet Ki Zid. The show marked Aly Goni’s first project into the digital world. He essayed the role of an Army cadet. It stars Amid Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh and more. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.3 out of 10.

The actor is known for his work in television shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi and more.

