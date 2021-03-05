Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Feature In Tony Kakkar's New Song 'Tera Suit'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to star in Tony Kakkar's song Tera Suit. The singer took to Instagram to share the news of his new song Tera Suit which will be released on the 8th of March. The new couple who were recently seen together in a reality show aired on Colors TV, will be featured in the music video.

Tony Kakkar's song: Tera Suit

Sharing the news with their fans, Tony Kakkar, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin took to their Instagram to announce the release of their new song. In the poster shared on Instagram, Aly Goni's Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin can be seen playing the role of a cop while Aly is dressed in an orange tracksuit playing the role of a lawbreaker. Wearing a yellow jacket with a baton in hand, Tony Kakkar sports sunglasses in the poster.

The team of Tera Suit

In the post shared by Tony Kakkar, he credited the team of Tera Suit for the making of the song. The song is produced by Anshul Garg and will be released under the label of Desi Music Factory. The music and Lyrics of Tera Suit are given by Tony Kakkar. Gurdas and Parth Gupta directed the music video while the video was supervised by Raghav Sharma.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

The actors who announced their relationship in a recently concluded TV reality show that aired on Colors TV will be seen together in Tony Kakkar's new song. The couple does not shy away from flaunting their relationship online as they often share snaps and videos of each other on their social media. In the recently uploaded story on Aly Goni's girlfriend's Instagram, the couple can be seen getting photographed as Aly put his arm around Jasmin.

Jasmin also shared a throwback picture of Aly Goni with Salman Khan on the reality TV show and wrote 'you have my heart' in the story. Not far behind from his girlfriend, Aly also flaunted his relationship with his girlfriend by sharing a video of him resting his head against Jasmin in a car. Aly also shared a new picture from behind the scenes of his upcoming music video.

