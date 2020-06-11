'Amita Ka Amit' Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away Due To Breathing Issues

Popular television actor Jagesh Mukati passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. It has been reported that the actor passed away due to breathing complications. According to reports, the actor was admitted in the hospital 3-4 days back after he complained about having breathing problems. It has been alleged that he was on a ventilator when he was in the hospital.

Jagesh Mukati passes away

It has been reported that the actor tested negative for coronavirus. However, he succumbed to breathing problems. Jagesh Mukati was a popular name in the Gujrat film industry. He has been an active member of the Gujrati theatre as well. Jagesh Mukati has acted in the film Hasse toh Phasse with Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Fans and celebrities from the television industry mourned the loss of the actor. Many stated that Jagesh Mukati's demise is a big loss to the industry. Some also stated that the actor was too young and that he was exceptionally talented. He has worked in television shows like Amita ka Amit and Shree Ganesh amongst others.

Popular television actor Ambika Ranjankar from Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma has expressed her grief over the demise of the actor. She wrote a post on Instagram saying that she will miss her ‘dear friend’. She complimented him saying that she liked his sense of humour. Ambika Ranjankar mentioned, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon... May your soul attain sadgati. Jagesh you'll be missed dear friend.” [sic]

Fans grieve the loss of Jagesh Mukati

Sad news ! Famous Gujarati theatre artist Actor Jagesh Mukati passed away wednesday afternoon. His Covid19 report was negative. He passed away after facing breathing issues. He was known for BA AEY MARI BOUNDRY, BUDDHA AEY MARI SIXER and film like CHAAL JIVI LAIYE #jageshmukati pic.twitter.com/aR53wLZgKp — Kunal Pandya (@Kunal_Pandyaa) June 11, 2020

Very shocking... Rip... Actor - Jagesh Mukati 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/USa4SOlhbG — Ashish Mhapankar (@ashishmhapankar) June 10, 2020

Sad day for the Gujarati industry as noted ad-film, theatre, TV and film actor Jagesh Mukati passed away today. He was sarcastically jolly good, with a wide smile. Miss you jagesh bhai too soon om shanti. Shocking. — shakunt joshipura (@sjoshipura) June 10, 2020

Sad day for the Gujarati industry as noted ad-film, theatre, TV and film actor #jageshmukati passed away today. He was sarcastically jolly good, with a wide smile. Miss you jagesh bhai too soon om shanti. Shocking.#Gujaratiactor pic.twitter.com/og8ltReGxi — Deeppak Pardiwala (@PardiwalaDeepak) June 10, 2020

RIP JAGESH MUKATI 💐💐💐 — દાડમ (@iamgohil07) June 11, 2020

Fans of the actor have stated that the Jagesh Mukati demise is a huge loss for the Gujrati theatre community. They also stated that they will always remember him for his unique contributions to the field of acting. Many have stated that they are completely taken aback by the sudden demise of the actor.

