Ananya Panday Ready For A Second Debut On A Digital Platform?

Though Ananya Panday has only been seen in two films until now, those being Pati Patni Aur Woh and Student of the Year 2 before that, however, the actor has already become a sensation and has a massive fan following that admires her for her beauty as well as for acting chops. While the young actor has only worked in Bollywood big-budget films up to this point, in a recent interview with a media website, Ananya Panday stated that she is not averse to the idea of making her debut in Digital entertainment. With several prominent actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte, already featuring in web-series, will Ananya Panday be the next Bollywood actor to make her entry into the small screen through digital media?

Ananya Panday to make her debut in Digital streaming?

Speaking to a news organisation, Ananya Panday revealed that she is interested in working in a web-series. The actor stated that she would love to work in something like Ghost Stories. She added that she is not averse to digital, adding that her father, Chunky Pandey, had already made the shift to the new medium. Ananya stated that she wanted to wait for the right opportunity and did not want to jump into anything without thinking about it properly.

Ananya Panday further said that she thought it was amazing that audiences were evolving so much and stated that they were greedy for good content. Ananya added that she was proud of the mainstream actors who made their debut in digital and said that she was not shying away from it. Some reports have already stated that Ananya Panday has already received a few offers for making her debut into digital, but nothing interested the actor enough to make her commit to the project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday's most recent film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, released on December 6, 2019, and has been dominating the Indian Box Office since then. The movie also starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the two other leading roles. Ananya's next project will be Khaali Peeli which is set to release on June 12, 2020. The movie is touted to be a supernatural comedy thriller and also stars Ishaan Khatter in a pivotal role.

