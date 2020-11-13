Anita Hassanandani Dazzles In Her Olive Outfit, Calls Hubby Her 'forever Photographer'

Anita Hassanandani recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her recent outing with her husband. The actor looked gorgeous in her olive green dress and credited the picture to her "forever photographer". Take a look at her post and see how fans reacted to the post as well.

Anita Hassanandani's Photos

In the post, fans can spot the actor in a mirror room. She is sporting a muddy olive coloured dress with yellow footwear that have golden detailing. The actor has her hair pulled back. Anita also seemed to be going make-up free in her post. Fans could also spot Anita Hassanandani's husband dressed in all black who was clicking the picture, in the background. The caption read - 'My forever photographer'. The mom-to-be had a radiant glow.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked beautiful and other fans added that her caption was quite funny. A few fans mentioned that the actor was barely looking pregnant and added that she looked gorgeous. Take a look at the comments her post garnered:

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy also posted a picture from the same day. The couple can be seen together in the post. Take a look:

In this post, fans can spot the actor with her husband who is a businessman. Rohit is seen holding on to his wife and is sporting a big smile. Rohit is also donning an entirely black outfit with a watch. The couple seems to be posing from inside a restaurant. The caption read - 'Diwali ready!!!'. Many fans liked and commented on the post and mentioned that the couple looked lovely and they hoped they stayed safe.

The actor also uploaded a picture in a black dress which had white polka dots. Her belly could easily be seen in the post. Take a look:

