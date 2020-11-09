Anita Hassanandani Shares Fun Post About Pregnancy Fears, Says 'don't Know About Babies'

Actress Anita Hassanandani who is set to grace motherhood with husband Rohit Reddy, recently shared a post while revealing how one can never get enough for babies. The actress shared an old picture while depicting her current mood of thinking 1 million ways that she does not know about pregnancy and babies.

Anita Hassanandani shares her pregnancy jitters

Anita who is feeling jitters before welcoming the little one in the world said that she is facing everyday fear as to will she be able to look after the baby well or not. At last, she concluded the post on a hilarious note and wrote, “You can be Reddy enough but you’re never ready enough.”Actress Puja Banerjee who welcomed a baby boy recently seemed to give advice to Anita in the comment section and wrote, “Aww don’t worry, you will be great.” Actress Ridhima Pandit commented with heart faced emoticons while praising her looks. It was seven years ago when Anita Hassanandani had tied the knot with Rohit Reddy and since then, through their social media handles, the lovebirds had proved that gushing over your mate is never out of date.

The couple had treated the fans with the good news months after they had conceived and though the mom-to-be had cleverly fooled everyone via her camouflaged pictures and videos, her pregnancy rumours had made it to the headlines. Since the announcement, the Naagin actress has been delighting her fans with glimpses of her pregnancy journey including her cravings and the preparations for the little one.

Earlier, Anita took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her early pregnancy days. Anita recalled the time when no one knew about it and wrote that time flies quickly. More so, the actor highlighted that she had 'mood swings' and 'mixed emotions' too. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked when Anita was shooting for her sequences in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

