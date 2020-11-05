Anita Hassanandani Reveals It's 'no Fasting' But 'only Feasting' For Her This Karwa Chauth

On November 4, 2020, television actor Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to inform that 'it’s no fasting, only feasting' for her this Karwa Chauth. She posted a picture wearing a blue dress, flaunting her baby bump with her hubby Rohit Reddy. This Karwa Chauth for the actor is very special as she will embrace motherhood very soon.

Anita Hassanandani: "No Fasting, only feasting this Karwa Chauth"

She wrote, “No fasting only feasting this karwachauth. @rohitreddygoa you working to hard… pls come home before the sun comes out. @eipimedia Outfit: @swishbossofficial PR: @dinkuy_nirh” with the laughing face emoticon. Actor Anita has been frequently sharing adorable pictures ever since she announced her pregnancy. Many of her fans dropped hearts and wished her a safe delivery on the post.

Anita: "I knew 2020 is the year when the family will welcome a baby"

On October 10, 2020, Anita shared a video on Instagram announcing her pregnancy. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Love you @rohitreddygoa #GettingReadyForReddy.” According to ZoomTv Entertainment, in her recent interview, the actor informed that she had been planning to have a baby for a while and she predicted right from the start that 2020 is the year when the family will welcome a baby at home.

Anita got married to Rohit in 2013 in Goa. The actor informed that before they started dating, Rohit approached her as she was waiting for her car outside a pub. He contacted Anita on Facebook. It was only later that they met again through a mutual friend and fell for each other soon after. After several dates, they realised their love for each other and decided to make it official and get hitched permanently, she shared.

On the work front, Anita featured last in Naagin season 4 and 5 as Naagin Vishakha Khanna. She is popular for her roles in Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin installments. She has worked in movies like Krishna Cottage, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ragada, Ragini MMS 2 and Hero.

Image Source: Anita Hassanandani IG

