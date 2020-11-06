Anita Hassanandani Flaunts Baby Bump In New Picture, Netizens Shower Love

Actor Anita Hassanandani is expecting her baby in February 2021. The actor recently shared another picture of herself on social media. Anita is seen wearing a black polka dot dress that flaunts her baby bump. She has left her hair loose and gone for a no-makeup look. Anita Hassanandani captioned her post with only pregnant women emoji.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Reveals It's 'no Fasting' But 'only Feasting' For Her This Karwa Chauth

Anita Hassanandani's Baby Bump

Fans' reaction to the post

As soon as Anita Hassanandani posted the picture, many of her fans, followers, and colleagues commented on it. One of the users wrote, "Awwwww baby with mummyy". Another user wrote, "Sending best wishes". A third user wrote, "Glow glow glow glowing". Take a look at the comments on Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post.

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy pictures

On November 4, 2020, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to inform that 'it’s no fasting, only feasting' for her. The caption defines that this year she is not going to do during Karwa Chauth as she is pregnant. She posted a picture wearing a blue dress that flaunted her baby bump. The picture also had husband Rohit Reddy. Moreover, this Karwa Chauth is very special for her as she will embrace motherhood next year.

The Naagin fame actor had recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen holding a newborn baby in her arms. Anita can be seen wearing the grey suit while flaunting her baby bump. She also posted an alien looked emoji along with the post.

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Shares Throwback Pictures, Says 'I Swear I Thought I Was Fat Then'

About Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's relationship

Anita got married to Rohit in the year 2013 in Goa. The actor informed that before they started dating, Rohit approached her as she was waiting for her car outside a pub. Later, he contacted Anita on Facebook. It was only later they met again through a mutual friend and fell for each other soon. After several years, they realised their love for each other and decided to make it official.

On the work front, Anita featured last in Naagin season 4 and 5 as Naagin Vishakha Khanna. The actor is popular for her roles in Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Naagin franchise. The actor has also worked in movies like Krishna Cottage, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ragada, Ragini MMS 2, and Hero.

(Image Credits: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Looks Back At Her Early Pregnancy Days, Says 'When No One Had Clue'

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Says Her Becoming Pregnant Was 'God's Plan', Calls It 'prefect Timing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.