Anita Hassanandani Shares Throwback Pictures, Says 'I Swear I Thought I Was Fat Then'

Actor Anita Hassanandani has taken to Instagram and shared stunning throwback pictures from her 'not so fat skinny days'. She has also given an intriguing caption for the post, attracting fans' attention. Take a look.

Anita Hassanandani’s throwback post

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram as she posted throwback pictures in a beautiful mustard yellow ensemble. She has a minimal makeup look with hair left open and a pair of big statement jhumkas. Her caption with the picture says – ''I swear I thought I was fat then ðŸ¥´ðŸ˜­ #Throwback to not so fat skinny feels.'' Fans have showered the comments with emojis on the post, have a look.

Anita Hassanandani’s Pregnancy

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy on October 10 through a video on the former’s Instagram profile. They shared a video in which they staged the various phases of their relationship including the dating phase, the proposal, the marriage followed by them now expecting their first child. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages, wishes, love, and good health for the couple and the baby.

Anita has been actively posting pictures and videos where she is flaunting her baby bump. She has been accompanying these posts with the hashtag #GettingReadyForReddy. She also uploaded a series of pictures where she managed to hide her bump fool her followers, the caption said – ''Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump. Kinddaaa fooled you all!!! ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜Swipe âž¡ï¸''

More about Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Rohit is a corporate professional and the two often post pictures with each other on their feeds. The couple has been married for 7 years; they tied the knot in 2013 in Goa. Hassanandani has been a part of the industry since 1999 after she made her debut in the movie Taal as Asha. Anita is popularly known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and the 3rd, 4th, and 5th seasons of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin.

