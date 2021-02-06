Top Instagram Posts Of The Week Jan 30 - Feb 7: Nakuul Mehta Blessed With A Boy And More

A lot of events took place this week from January 30th to February 7th. From Nakuul Mehta to Vikas Gupta, several television actors made headlines. Take a look at the top Instagram posts from January 30 to February 7, 2021.

Top Instagram posts of the week

Nakuul Mehta blessed with a baby boy

Television actor Nakuul Mehta announced a great piece of news with his friends and fans this week. He revealed that his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta recently delivered a baby boy. Nakuul mentioned that the two are grateful and sleepy at the same time. He mentioned the date 3rd February and wrote that this is 'Us'. Several celebrities and fans congratulated the couple and welcomed the baby boy.

Vikas Gupta said that he will expose some of his co-contestants

Television producer and actor Vikas Gupta took to his Instagram to raise his voice against the accusation made on him. He wrote that he will no longer let others take advantage of his forgiving nature. He also mentioned some names like Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Khoker who were his co-contestants. He said that they made false accusations on him during a show. Take a look at Vikas Gupta's Instagram post.

Surbhi Chandna announces the shoot of Naagin 5 has wrapped

Actor Surbhi Chandna recently announced that the shoot of her show Naagin 5 has come to an end. She took to her caption to thank Ekta Kapoor and the entire crew of the show. She wrote a heartwarming note saying that the will soon come to an end. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Naagin cast and crew picture.

Nia Sharma's stunning Lehenga pictures

Jamai 2.0 actor Nia Sharma recently shared a video of herself from a photoshoot. Surbhi wore an ivory shaded lehenga with a plunged neckline. The actor stunned her fans with her pictures and video. She posed in the video while someone held her dupatta to give it a dramatic look.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt thank their fans for all the gifts

Hum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Main actors Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt thanked all their fans for sending in gifts and messages. The audience seemed to have loved their characters Sai and Virat and thus sent a huge amount of messages for the two. Ayesha wrote, "Beautifully put together pictures, cake and letters by our fan families. I am truly grateful and in love with you all. Thank You so much for the love n support and turning Sai and Virat into Beautiful Sairat."

Puja Banerjee shares before-after pictures

Kumkum Bhagya actor Puja Banerjee took to her Instagram to share a before-after picture with her fans. In the two pictures, Puja posed with her brothers. The first picture is very old where she is seen wearing a red saree. In the second picture, she had a glow-up and wore a white top posing with her brothers. Fans were stunned to see her massive transformation.

Rupali Ganguly goes on a vacation

Actor Rupali Ganguly shared a picture with her son Rudransh in an aeroplane. The two wore safety masks as preventive measures for COVID-19. Rupali said that it's been a year since the family had a vacation. She also revealed that they're heading to her favourite destination: Goa.

Karishma Tanna learnt how to ride a bike

Actor Karishma Tanna always wanted to learn how to ride a bike. She shared a picture of herself ready to ride one. She wore a helmet for her safety and posed for the camera. Karishma said that she is ticking this off from her Bucket list. She also thanked her friend for being so patient while teaching her.

Karanvir Bohra shares a religious video

Karanvir Bohra recent took to his Instagram to share a video from inside a Shiv temple. He was seen cleaning the Shiva Linga which is said to be very auspicious in the Hindu community. He also played the song Bhola Bhandari in the video. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram video.

