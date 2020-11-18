Anita Hassanandani Posts Adorable Picture With Hubby; Feels Blissful As The Baby Kicks

Actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to social media to share her thoughts on motherhood as she has been going through a beautiful pregnancy period. The actor posted an adorable picture where she was showing off the baby bump while her hubby Rohit Reddy pecked her on the cheeks. She indicated through the caption of the post that she felt the baby kick when the picture was being taken and she believes the sweet feeling is beyond words. The comments section of the post has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the actor from her dearest fans.

Anita Hassanandani feels the baby kick

Actor Anita Hassanandani recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband, Rohit Reddy. In the picture posted, the actor is seen wearing a heartfelt smile while her husband kisses her on the cheeks. The two love birds are also seen holding hands tightly while the beautiful moment is captured.

Anita Hassanandani is showing off her baby bump in this photograph and fans seem to be loving every bit of it. She is seen wearing a green salwar kameez which has a shiny texture. She has also added traditional jewellery to complete the look. Her hair has been neatly tied up in a bun while her makeup has been kept minimal to suit the outfit. Her hubby, Rohit, on the other hand, has opted for a black patiala outfit.

In the caption for the post, Anita Hassanandani mentioned that she felt the baby kick, while she was receiving this kiss from her husband. She has mentioned that the ‘baby kicking’ experience is amusing, exciting, miraculous, and unreal at the same time. She is unable to describe the feeling in words and strongly believes that only the mothers would understand her feeling. Have a look at the post from Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Anita Hassanandani’s fans have congratulated her, while speaking highly of the couple in the picture. They have called the picture and the moment ‘adorable’ and have also wished her luck for the endeavours that lie ahead. Have a look at a few comments here.

Image Courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

