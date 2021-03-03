Ankita Lokhande Parties It Out With BFF Rashami Desai; Calls Her 'Familia'!

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai had a fun evening together as they partied at the former's house to celebrate Ankita's nephew's birthday. Ankita and Rashami took to their respective social media to upload a series of photos and videos where they can be seen goofing around with each other and their friends. Both the actresses have known to be quite close with each other as they have been friends for over a decade. Donning beautiful gowns, the actresses acted out on Bollywood songs as seen in the videos.

Ankita Lokhande calls Rashami Desai her 'Familia'

Ankita uploaded a series of videos and photos in her latest Instagram post where she can be seen having a jolly time partying with her friends. In Ankita Lokhande's video, the Pavitra Rishta actress appeared to be embracing Rashami as she playfully squeezed her while saying 'I love you, moti'. Ankita shared photos of her with two other friends namely Ashita Sahu and Shwetangi Singh. She called them 'Familia' which translates to family, in the caption.

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande's video on her Instagram story

Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram.

Ankita uploaded a video on her IG story with her nephew and friend Ashita Sahu where they both sing the 'Happy Birthday' song to him. The 36-year-old actress uploaded another series of snaps from the party. Rashami and Ankita acted out a Punjabi song while dancing and hugging each other.

Rashami Desai's video with Ankita Lokhande

Rashami took to Instagram to share memories from the party with her fans. She uploaded a series of videos and photos on her IG story and uploaded a video of her lip-synching to a Bollywood song with Ankita. Both the actresses passed the camera around to each other as they acted out the Bollywood song. Rashami wrote 'Tu hai to I’ll be alright' in the caption after tagging Ankita.

Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande's friendship

The Pavitra Rishta actress and the Uttaran actress have known each other for over a decade. Rashami debuted in the industry with the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in 2004 and Ankita rose to fame with her debut in Pavitra Rishta. The two have flaunted their friendship among their fans by posting videos and photos of each other on their respective social media.

