Ankita Lokhande Shares Sizzling Glimpses Of Her Look From A Recent Awards Ceremony

Ankita Lokhande recently shared a series of sizzling pictures of herself and depicted how she planned to attend an awards ceremony this year. Let’s take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram and see how she dressed for the award ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these photos in which she can be seen posing in a beautiful black dress. In Ankita Lokhande’s photos, she can be seen posing differently in each pic with poise. The actor paired her black dress with a stunning set of red earrings shaped like a flower. She kept her look simple and elegant and did not carry any extra accessory with her beautiful dress. She can also be seen wearing a simple ring on her finger and carried herself with decent makeup and bold red lipstick. In some of Ankita Lokhande’s photos, she can be seen posing by looking into the camera with a dazzling look while in others, she chose to look elsewhere while being clicked.

Many of her fans took to her Instagram and commented with love on her pictures. Many of them called her a queen and pretty while others shared heart and fire emojis depicting how stunning she looked in her latest Instagram photos. Many of her fans even congratulated her on winning the DadaSaheb Phalke Award 2020 for being the best actress of the year. Let’s have a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post and see how her fans reacted to her beautiful photos.

Also read Ankita Lokhande Shares Snippets From Dance Session; Flaunts No Make-up Face

Also read Ankita Lokhande Spends Time With Sushant's Onscreen 'aai' Usha Nadkarni, Shares Video

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram video

As Ankita Lokhande was getting ready for the award show, she was captured dancing and enjoying with her team members on a popular song by Neha Kakkar and Nakash Aziz. She posted this video recently on her Instagram in which she can be seen sitting with her hair half done and her entire team along with her can be seen dancing to the tunes of Feel It Reel It. They all can be seen following the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask. In the caption, she stated how much she loved this song and urged her fans to tag her in their reels and she would share some of the best ones on her Instagram.

Also read Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As She Shines At Awards Show

Also read Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Trophy As She Receives DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.