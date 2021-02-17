Ankita Lokhande Shares Her 'Valentine's Day Diaries' With Beau 'Mr. Jain'

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have been enjoying their Valentine’s Day 2021 together. The couple is known to dish out adorable pictures of each other on their social media handles. Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her ‘Valentine Diaries 2021’ with her boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande's Valentine's Day diaries with beau

Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from her Valentine's Day 2021 celebrations. In the pictures, she is seen posing for the camera with her beau. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, is seen wearing a peach coloured fleece jacket while Ankita can be seen wearing a full-sleeved black coloured top. Vicky Jain accessorised his look with brown-tinted aviator sunglasses and Ankita opted for a monochrome polka dot hairband. The couple is having their food in an open setting in the pictures shared by the actor. Ankita Lokhande captioned the picture as, “#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr.jain ðŸ˜ðŸ¤© @jainvick” Here is a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post.

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section with heart emojis. One of the users praised Ankita Lokhande's relationship by calling them a ‘lovely couple’ while another commented by saying, “Mr Jain and Ms Lokhande you Guys Look perfect tofect together ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ God Bless You @jainvick @lokhandeankita”. Here is a look at some of the comments on Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande's relationship

Ankita Lokhande dating Vicky Jain has been one of the hot topics on social media. Various fan clubs of the actor have also shared their adorable pictures and videos on their social media handles. Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain celebrated the Valentine's Day 2021 in Shimla. She has been sharing pictures and videos from their romantic getaway for her fans on social media. She recently shared a video from her Valentine’s Day celebrations where the couple can be seen enjoying their candlelight dinner in a heavily decorated open garden. She captioned the picture as “All I can say is I’m grateful for every single thing u do for me â¤ï¸ðŸŒ¹ @jainvick #valentines2021”

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram

