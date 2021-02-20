Ankita Lokhande Showcases Sleek Dance Moves On 'Va Va Vroom' Song; Watch

Ankita Lokhande is quite active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to share a reels video where she is seen dancing on the song, 'Va Va Vroom'. While following the ongoing trend, Ankita created her own version and wrote a note for people who dance. In the caption, she wrote, "People who dance often are likely to have higher self-esteem and a more positive outlook on life [red heart emoji]".

The Manikarnika actor is seen wearing a matching polka dot attire. She is wearing a knee-length skirt with a matching tube top. She paired it with a matching hairband and golden shoes. She also had minimal makeup on her with glittery eye-shadow. The comment section is filled with her fans praising her dance. Check out Ankita Lokhande's dance videos.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande turns into water baby; stuns in backless monokini

Ankita Lokhande's dance videos

(Image credit: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram)

Earlier, the actor uploaded another dance video where she was seen dancing to the song 'Laal Ishq'. In the video, Ankita was wearing a black salwar kameez with a red dupatta. She had her hair open and in the caption, she wrote, "One of my favourite songs [heart eye emoji]." Check it out.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande called a 'queen' for impressive expressions on Lata Mangeshkar song

On Propose day of Valentine's week, Ankita uploaded a dance video for her beau, Vicky Jain. In the video, the actor is dancing to the song 'Manwa Lage' and is seen wearing a blue kurta with a golden design and white salwar. In the caption, she wrote, "Kissi ka toh hoga hi tu Kyu na tujhe main hi jeetu @jainvick [heart emoji] Happy propose day [rose emoji]". Check it out.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares her 'Valentine's Day diaries' with beau 'Mr. Jain'

On work front

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after she portrayed the character of Archana in ZeeTv's show Pavitra Rishta. She worked along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After the serial, she ventured into the film industry and made her debut as Jhalkaribai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also appeared in the movie Baaghi 3 which also featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 4.

Also Read: Will Ankita Lokhande Return As Archana In 'Pavitra Rishta 2'? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.