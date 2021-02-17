Ankita Lokhande Turns Into Water Baby; Stuns In Backless Monokini

Ankita Lokhande has been lately sharing many videos and photos on her social media page. In her latest Instagram post, she could be seen flaunting her flawless skin in a backless black monokini while she is chilling in an infinity pool.

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram picture grabs eyeballs

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the new pictures with a caption that read, "Don’t be easy to define.

Let them wonder about you." Ankita is seen posing in an infinity pool during the evening wearing a stunning black monokini. The actor shows off the back of her outfit in the photos and in one picture we can see the front of her attire which is a halter neck with colourful detailing and design. Ankita is sporting a bun and her face is touched up with light makeup in the picture. Check out Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post below:

Ankita’s backless photos got a lot of appreciation from fans. Several social media users wrote how stunning and beautiful she looks in the monokini, while many dropped heart and fire emojis in her comment section sharing and praising the . Take a look at the comments on Ankita Lokhande's photos right below:

Ankita Lokhande's Photos

Ankita became a household name after her stint as Archana in the Zee TV serial Pavitra Rishta starring her and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her debut in Bollywood with the periodic film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. She was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. Ankita will soon be seen in the sequel of Pavitra Rishta which will be soon airing on Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Ankita is an avid social media user and her pictures always manage to leave her 3 million followers in awe and gushing over her outfit and beauty. Her recent picture donning a backless yellow dress went viral on social media in no time. She also posts a lot of videos of her dancing to Bollywood numbers much to the delight of her fans. Check out some of Ankita Lokhande's photos acing her fashion game below:

