'Anupamaa' Star Rushad Rana Opens Up About Getting Back To Work, Reveals Who Inspired Him

Actor Rushad Rana opened up about his marriage and separation recently. Rushad Rana is known to be a very guarded actor and with the support of his family, the actor is back to work much stronger. He added that he went through a tough phase due to his divorce and his parents inspired him to get back to his feet and focus on his work.

Rushad Rana opens up about getting back to work

Rushad Rana is more than happy to get back to work and feels that work is his happiness and he needs someone to understand his profession and respects it. The actor added that his in-laws did not like the profession and wanted to change his career. Rishad Rana also said that his in-laws were good people but he could not leave his career because his happiness lay there.

Talking about his divorce, Rushad Rana said that it was a love-arrange marriage but from the beginning, his ex-wife's family was not able to accept his career. His in-laws felt it was not a secure profession and wanted the latter to pursue a corporate job. Rushad Rana received several acting offers during that time, but he was unhappy shooting because he was influenced into thinking that the profession was not right for him. Rushad Rana said that he changed from being a happy-go-lucky into a man who was not happy with his life. The latter also admitted to making his marriage work, but eventually, it did not work.

However back to work much stronger, Rushad is currently seen as Anirudh on the show, Anupamaa. The actor is glad to be getting different roles on TV. He was ambitious about doing films at one point in his career but he feels TV is a great platform with great opportunities. The Anupamaa actor admits that even when he starts getting film offers, he will never stop doing television and would like to strike a good balance between films and television.

