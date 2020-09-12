Anupamaa Written Update Sept 12: Rakhi's Increasing Demands Leave Anupamaa Shattered

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some high-end drama as Kinjal's parents have accepted her relationship with Paritosh. The entire family gathers for a discussion and talks about how they will take the preparations ahead. Rakhi is all set to trap the Shahs into her vicious plan. Read on Anupamaa's written update for September 12's episode.

As the Daves gather at Vanraj's place, Rakhi pesters Vanraj's family with her demands. She falsely persuades them to prepone the engagement arrangements. Rakhi announces that if the engagement doesn't take place in the next three days, then it will get postponed to January 2021. Rakhi reveals that she and her husband will get busy with their coaching sessions after this week. After which, the entire family finalises the dates for Kinjal-Paritosh's engagement.

Vanraj and Rakhi indulge in a tiff after the latter forces them to perform the festivities at a lavish club. She also taunts Vanraj about how she had seen him with Kavya at the club. After which, Vanraj loses his cool. He decides to give it back to her. Vanraj asks Kinjal about her thoughts on arranging the event at their own community hall. Kinjal agrees to Varnaj's decision, leaving Rkahi shocked. Kinjal's mother further informs the Shahs that she has already booked the club for the lovebirds. When Leela asks her about the costing, she makes another big revelation and informs them about how she has set up a budget of Rs 15 lakhs.

However, Kinjal disagrees to their plan and the entire family settles down to finalising the community hall for the duo's engagement. When Rakhi is just about to leave, she puts forth another huge demand in front of Anupamaa. She requests her to buy a Rs 5 lakh ring for Kinjal. Anupamaa is devasted as she feels there's a huge storm coming her way.

She informs her family about the ring; however, everyone disagrees. Vanraj tells Anupamaa that they will not buy such an expensive ring. Paritosh, who is eavesdropping their conversation, feels broken. He informs Anupamaa how Kinjal has comprised everything to be with him. After which, Anupamaa decides to get into any lengths to buy a ring for her to-be daughter-in-law.

