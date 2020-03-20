'Anupamaa' Serial Timings: Rupali Ganguly's Comeback Show On Star Plus Gets Postponed

Anupamaa touted to be the return of television actor Rupali Ganguly, is reported to be postponed. The show that was slated for March 16, 2020, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Rupali Ganguly took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the same. Here is what she said.

Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa getting postponed

In a long social media post, Rupali Ganguly broke the news to her fans that Anupamaa's release has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. She wrote: "In the wake of coronavirus spread we have taken a call to wait for the launch of our show #anupamaa. In the interest of safety of everyone associated... Till further notice ..be rest assured we will be coming soon to ur TV sets... Till then take good care n be safe JAI MAHAKAAL."

Check out Rupali's social media post:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, replaced Star Plus' another popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Anupamaa is reported to be a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee.

The Rajan Shahi directorial revolves around the life of a housewife, played by Rupali Ganguly. Meanwhile, the makers of the show in a recent media interview revealed that they would be airing extended episodes of one of their other popular shows. The makers said they would be airing extended episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to compensate for the delay of Anupamaa.

