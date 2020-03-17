Rupali Ganguly Says 'its Better To Start Nonstop' After Anupamaa's Launch Get Postponed

Rupali Ganguly recently announced her comeback on the small screen with a show named Anupamaa. The show was all set to launch on March 16, but its release was postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In an exclusive interview with a media portal, Rupali shared her thoughts about the postponement.

Rupali says, "It is all okay"

The entertainment website Pinkvilla shared Rupali Ganguly's interview. She said that the show Anupamaa is a beautiful show and thus it deserves to do well on the small screen and get maximum reach. She said that it is better to start non stop rather than having to stop after they start. Ganguly said that nobody has any idea how long will it take for the pandemic to subsume and thus it was in the interest of the show and the unit to postpone it.

The decision was taken by Rajan Shahi himself. Rupali called him a maverick maker and that Anupamaa is a special show for him. She said it takes lots of guts to make such a decision and that she believes that it is a right. Ganguly also praised Star Plus for trusting Shahi. She shared that Rajan tends to take a toss and even go out of budget, but it is only because of the strong faith he has on the show.

Talking about Anupamaa, she said that after watching the episode as a viewer, she knows that it is beautiful and will touch the audience's hearts. She also said that she is blessed to be a part of the show. She is excited to be back in her role as an actor and revealed that Anupamaa struck a chord for her. She said it was a dream role for any actor. Ganguly had talked about her role with her husband, who pushed her to live her dream. She called the role, once in a lifetime one and that this was the reason she grabbed it.

Rupali Ganguly's serial was supposed to air on Star Plus at 9 pm. The new launch dates will be updated by the makers soon.

Source: Rupali Ganguly Instagram

