Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly's Reel Son Aashish Mehrotra Wishes Her On Mother's Day 2023

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly received a special wish from her reel son Aashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh or Toshu on Mother's Day 2023. Aashish shared a video in which he could be heard saying, "Hello meri Maa meri pyari Anupamaa, this is me apka Toshu. Wishing you a very very happy Mother's Day. I am really blessed to have a mother and friend in you, not just in the show but outside the show. Stay the way you are and keep inspiring lots of women and all your colleague actors like me." The video was posted by Telly Chakkar on Instagram.

Rupali shares a great bond with her Anupamaa co-stars Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Muskan Bamne, Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch and others. A few days ago, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the weekend bash. She captioned the pictures as, "These precious people." Check out the post below:



Rupali Ganguly bagging Anupamaa

Opening about how she bagged Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly told ANI, "I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when Anupamaa came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am." Speaking about her journey on the show, the actress added, "My journey as Anupamaa has been an adventurous ride.The love that I receive from the audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal."

Rupali Ganguly's career in TV

The actress, who started her acting career as a child artist, made her debut at just 7 in her father Anil Ganguly's film Saaheb (1985). She rose to fame with her popular role of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress has since featured in several TV shows. Her current show Anupamaa has been well-received by the audience.