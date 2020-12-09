'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 8, 2020: Vanraj And Pakhi Shop For Her Birthday

Anupamaa is a leading daily soap on Star Plus. The plot revolves around the life of Anupamaa who does not get her due respect in the family due to her incomplete degree. After a long struggle, she finds the will to change things for a better future. Things fall further apart when her husband Vanraj gets into an extramarital affair with a woman from his workplace. Have a look at what Anupamaa December 8 episode had in store for the viewers.

Anupamaa written update for December 8 2020

The episode begins with Vanraj’s entry into Anupamaa’s house as he is making an attempt to figure out what is happening. Hasmukh walks into the room right after and directly speaks to Vanraj while addressing Anupamaa as his daughter. He asks him to take Kavya away from Anupamaa’s house as she is creating a nuisance. He also states that Vanraj must tell Kavya before doing anything for his children as most of the times, Kavya comes in and yells at Anupamaa for his actions. Vanraj decides to apologize and drags Kavya out of the house. He makes her sit in the car while Dadi discusses with the family that Vanraj does not look happy living with Kavya.

Samar and Nandini take the vow to remain friends forever, no matter what happens. Vanraj, on the other hand, is having a heated argument with Kavya over her insecure behaviour. Vanraj makes it very clear that he would do a lot of things for his children and Kavya cannot be unsupportive towards it. He also sternly states that he does not need Kavya’s permission to do things for his children and Kavya does not seem happy with his words. He makes it very clear that he will not be leaving his parents or children for anyone, not even for her.

Later that night, Pakhi is planning her birthday with Anupamaa. She wants to meet Vanraj and go shopping with him but Samar is not very supportive. The two argue over this topic and Anupamaa decides to settle it. She gives permission to Pakhi to go meet Vanraj but tells her to call him before making any movement. Dadi is worried that Kavya will create an issue at Pakhi’s party.

Kinjal and Paritosh meet in the morning and Paritosh gives her the ring given by Anupamaa. She refuses to accept the ring as she is scared of Rakhi and her stand on this. They decide to come up with a plan to convince Rakhi.

Pakhi decides to surprise Vanrajj and shows up randomly to meet him. The two start discussing Pakhi’’s birthday and Kavya sees them together. Vanraj later informs Kavya that Pakhi is celebrating her birthday and he will be attending the party.

Anupamaa decides to throw a remarkable party for Pakhi and tells Hasmukh that the party will be unforgettable. On the other hand, Kavya, out of vengeance, wants to celebrate Pakhi’s birthday and somehow gets permission from Vanraj to execute her plan.

Pakhi is super excited about her birthday. Paritosh walks into the venue with Kinjal and Dadi is not happy to see this. However, Anupamaa and Hasmukh welcome them into the house. Samar informs Anupamaa that all the shopping for Pakhi was done by Vanraj and gets a little sad thinking about it.

