'Anupamaa' Written Update: Kinjal Blames Vanraj For Leaving His Family In Pain

Anupamaa January 8 episode starts with Bapuji asking Vanraj to go to his house and Vanraj seeking his forgiveness. Bapuji says that he cannot forgive Vanraj. Meanwhile, Kinjal comes home and confronts Vanraj about his actions. She also says that she will leave the house if he stays.

Samar and Bapuji help Vanraj rest. Vanraj asks Bapuji to go and sleep as it's late. Vanraj asks if he is really happy with him. Bapuji says he will be really happy when Vanraj will return to his house. Vanraj apologises for all the drama at Toshu’s wedding. Bapuji blames Vanraj for being selfish.

Vanraj says that the truth is he is suffering the problems more than anyone else. Bapuji frees his hand and says it's the new year and Vanraj should try not to make more mistake. He is also sorry as he cannot forgive Vanraj as they forgive the one who realises their mistake, but Vanraj is not realising it at all. Vanraj reminisces insulting Kavya repeatedly.

Samar and Bapuji gift a watch to Anu so that she reaches her new job on time. Samar assures her that everyone will take care of Vanraj. Bapuji says that they will take care of Anu and shows Samar, Mamaji and Pakhi peeling vegetables and Jhilmil making tea.

At the breakfast table, Baa asks about Anu and Jhilmil says that she is getting ready to go to school. Baa yells that people stay at home on New Year. Anu tells Baa that she has done all the work and the rest would be done by Jhilmil. Baa scolds her saying that she just wants to go out and enjoy. Vanraj stops her and tells Baa that he will manage with Samar. Pakhi wishes her all the best followed by Vanraj. Anu reminisces Vanraj wishing all the best before with Kavya and leaves home replying thank you.

Toshu and Kinjal return home and wish everyone a happy new year. Toshu sees Vanraj’s condition and worriedly asks what happened to him. Vanraj says he met with a small accident. Kinjal touches Vanraj’s feet and asks if he is fine. Vanraj says yes. She tells he should go to his house then.

Baa yells that this is her son’s house. Kinjal says this is her mummy’s house; if he had thought so, he wouldn’t have left home. She adds that if he had thought of them as dear ones, he wouldn’t have let the drama happen during the wedding; in fact, she is shocked that he is staying here even after so much happened. Baa yells that maa didn’t give her sanskaras and even some conscience and shame. Baa yells at Anu that Kinjal is misbehaving with her, so Anu should slap her. Anu asks what she is saying. Kinjal tells Toshu that if that person/Vanraj stays here, she will not stay here. Anu requests to listen to her once. Kinjal says she will listen to her, but will not follow as she cannot forgive a person who troubled her mother so much. She walks towards her room while everyone watches shocked.

