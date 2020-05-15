Anusha Dandekar Talks About Applying Lipstick 'after A Long Time' Amid Quarantine

Anusha Dandekar is a popular VJ who moved to Mumbai at the age of 19 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The model-actor was last seen hosting the MTV's show, Supermodel of the Year, alongside Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, and Masaba Gupta. Currently, Anusha Dandekar is quarantining alone in Mumbai, amid lockdown. She has left no stone unturned to entertain her fans and followers during this tough time.

Recently, Anusha Dandekar made a humourous revelation that she applied lipstick after a long time in quarantine. Anusha shared a goofy video of her using the Snapchat filter. In the video, the actor is seen enjoying her isolation with mellow soundtracks. She kept her look simple with nude lipstick and a plain tee. Anusha Dandekar wrote in her caption, 'I put on lipstick after sooo long, for a solo shoot I had to do at home, I felt like showing it off... 👄 Goodnight, love you ❤️ #randomness 😘'. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's Instagram videos.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, every country has run into lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Almost every celebrity and famous personality are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Anusha Dandekar has also done so. She shared videos on her Instagram asking her fans to stay home and also praised the frontline workers. Apart from the serious motivation, Anusha Dandekar also entertained her fans and followers with goofy videos with her dogs, throwback posts, TikTok videos and many more. Check out some of Anusha Dandekar's quarantine posts.

Here, Anusha Dandekar shared a TikTok video of her. In this video, the supermodel is dancing and taking up some online challenges. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's videos.

These are Anusha's throwback dance videos. She shared this post to celebrate International Dance Day. The caption reads "I didn’t want to miss celebrating international dance day... because every time I go back to dancing even though I may not be the greatest dancer, it honestly gives me life! Every one could use a little dance right now, so thought I’d share some fun memories of mine... which ones your fav? 1, 2, or 3?".

Anusha Dandekar also uploaded a few YouTube videos on her YouTube channel. The star has over 440k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Here, Anusha gives out some beauty tips. Check out.

